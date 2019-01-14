City Seeks $32.1 Million In Federal Funding For Flood Mitigation

Monday January 14th, 2019

Posted at 11:07am

The City of Windsor is submitting a $32.1 million request to Infrastructure Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

The grant provides the City an opportunity to recoup 40% of flood mitigation project costs, so the City is seeking $32.1 million in grant funding to help offset the $89.3 million in planned projects.

“We believe our projects align perfectly with the $2 billion DMAF program,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens, “and tapping into these federal funds would be a big boost in offsetting City expenses.”

Improvements to sewers, sewer lines, pumping stations and storage areas are among the work laid out in the grant submission.

A response is expected in the spring.

