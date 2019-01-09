City Councillor Diagnosed With Cancer

Ward One City Councillor Fred Francis announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer on Facebook late Wednesday.

The following is the full text of his message:

Dear Friends,

I have some personal information to share.

Over the past few weeks, I have been experiencing a pain in my chest and generally not feeling all that well. During the holidays, I underwent a number of tests and scans to determine the cause and on December 31st, I was diagnosed with a type of cancer called, Nodular Sclerosis Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

As terrifying as cancer is, I am prepared to undergo treatment knowing that many others in our community have faced a similar challenge. I am also reassured by the amazing care provided by our local doctors, nurses, care providers and Cancer Centre team.

Fortunately, for me, my cancer diagnosis comes with a very positive prognosis and outcome, unlike many who find themselves in a similar terrifying circumstance.

I will continue to perform my City Council duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability, but want to thank you all in advance for your patience and understanding, as it will be several months before I am back to my regular pace.

Cancer does not discriminate! That is something I learned during my sister-in-law Michelle Prince’s cancer journey. With Michelle’s passing our family was supported by the heartwarming generosity and comfort of our community and we are so very grateful.

Now, I begin my own unique cancer journey and I am determined to show the same dignity, strength and positive spirit that Michelle demonstrated during hers.

I will be sure to provide further updates throughout this journey.

God bless!