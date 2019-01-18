City Considers Change To Retail Business Holidays By-Law



The City of Windsor is considering changing the current Retail Business Holidays by-law and would like to hear from you.

The current by-law requires certain retail businesses such as clothing stores, department stores, and electronics retailers to be closed on nine statutory holidays unless they have applied for and received an exemption to be open from the City.

As exemptions have generally been granted in the past, the City is considering dropping the need for an exemption and simply allowing stores to be open. Stores would still have the option to be closed on Statutory Holidays if they so choose.

A short survey to help gauge public sentiment has been created here.

This survey will remain open until 4:30pm on February 1st, 2019.