Body Of Missing Man Recovered from The Detroit River
Liz Thorne
Wednesday January 2nd, 2019
Posted at 9:51am
Windsor Police have recovered the body of 72-year-old Murray Banfill.
Banfill had been reported missing in early November.
On Tuesday, January 1st at approximately 8am officers were called after a body was located in the Detroit River near the foot of Goyeau Street and Ouellette Avenue.
The deceased body was removed from the water and a Coroner attended the scene. The body was then identified as Murray Banfill.
Windsor Police do not suspect foul play.
Comment With Facebook