Body Of Missing Man Recovered from The Detroit River

Windsor Police have recovered the body of 72-year-old Murray Banfill.

Banfill had been reported missing in early November.

On Tuesday, January 1st at approximately 8am officers were called after a body was located in the Detroit River near the foot of Goyeau Street and Ouellette Avenue.

The deceased body was removed from the water and a Coroner attended the scene. The body was then identified as Murray Banfill.

Windsor Police do not suspect foul play.