Adventure Bay Turns Five This Weekend

Adventure Bay Family Water Park turns five this month and big birthday party is planned.

On Saturday, January 19th, 2019, stop in for classic party games, cupcakes, kids activities and more from 10am to 1pm for free. Then enjoy the water park for the rides and slides you love from 10am to 8pm. (regular park admission applies).

Mayor Drew Dilkens will join in for a birthday cake cutting at 11am and some very special guests will be on hand to help us celebrate too including the Toucan, CLaroL the CLown and more!

As an added bonus, the first 200 paid admissions will receive a stylish Adventure Bay toque.