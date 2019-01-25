2019 Interim Tax Bills Are In The Mail

The City of Windsor 2019 Interim property tax bills have been mailed.

If you have not received your tax bill(s) by February 4th or have questions in regards to the amount of the bill the city asks you to call 311.

The city say that failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt property owners from paying their taxes. Penalties and interest, which can add up to 15% of the taxes on an annual basis, will be added for late payments.

Consistent with prior years, the interim bill is approved for 50% of the property taxes paid in 2018. Most property owners will see an adjustment on their tax bill for this purpose titled “2019 Interim Tax Cap Adjustment.” Changes resulting from MPAC assessment updates and/or the Final 2019 Municipal/Education Tax Rates will be reflected on the Final 2019 Tax Bill mailed in June.

Due dates for regular tax payments are February 13th, March 13th, and April 17th, 2019.