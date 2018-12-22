YOUR PHOTOS: Windsorites Show Off Their Christmas Trees Part II
Here’s my Christmas tree!
The Thorne Family
We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, lit or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!
Want to show off your tree? Take a photo and email it to us at [email protected].
By vivian e
By Laurie Freeman
My name is C.J. Matthews and this is me and my families Christmas tree!
By carli brown
Here is the Roy family Christmas tree.
By Kelly and Curtis
My name is Tania Palcong and I hope you like my Prince themed tree.
By Jason Parker
By Dani
Christmas Tree of Brad and Kevin Dunford
By Tracy Fraser
By penny ann
By penny ann
By penny ann
By Peter
By Lori & Jim Vrabel
By Cheryl Olsen
