YOUR PHOTOS: Windsorites Show Off Their Christmas Trees Part II

Saturday December 22nd, 2018

Posted at 4:00pm

Christmas
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Here’s my Christmas tree!
The Thorne Family

We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, lit or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!

Want to show off your tree? Take a photo and email it to us at [email protected].

By vivian e

By Laurie Freeman

My name is C.J. Matthews and this is me and my families Christmas tree!

By carli brown

Here is the Roy family Christmas tree.

By Kelly and Curtis

My name is Tania Palcong and I hope you like my Prince themed tree.

By Jason Parker

By Dani

Christmas Tree of Brad and Kevin Dunford

By Tracy Fraser

By penny ann

By penny ann

By penny ann

By Peter

By Lori & Jim Vrabel

By Cheryl Olsen

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.