YOUR PHOTOS: Windsorites Show Off Their Christmas Trees Part I

Friday December 21st, 2018

Posted at 5:00pm

Christmas
We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, lit or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!

Want to show off your tree? Take a photo and email it to us at [email protected].

By Allison Feltz

By Brittany Wellington

We call it the Grinch tree! by Katie Rizea

By Brenda Rollo

By Niki

By Niki

By Niki

By Niki

By Elizabeth Thomas

By Katherine Klinck

Merry Christmas from Harrow! by Daren and Kennie Adam

By Joel Desimpel-Gonzalvo

By Heather Teahan

Hi my name is caitlin desbien. This is my 10 foot Christmas tree.

By Roberta Guerra-Traicheff

By Heidy Cassidy

By Heidy Cassidy

By Heidy Cassidy

By Holly Gagnon

By Holly Gagnon

Maggie Lanoue: My three foot window tree. The cardinals in the middle are in memory of my Mom and Dad.

By Tiffany Charette

By Brittany/Amir Watkins of Windsor

