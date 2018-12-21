YOUR PHOTOS: Windsorites Show Off Their Christmas Trees Part I
We asked Windsorites to send us pictures of their Christmas trees. From short to tall, lit or unlit, you delivered and we’re proud to show your Christmas trees to the community!
Want to show off your tree? Take a photo and email it to us at [email protected].
By Allison Feltz
By Brittany Wellington
We call it the Grinch tree! by Katie Rizea
By Brenda Rollo
By Niki
By Niki
By Niki
By Niki
By Elizabeth Thomas
By Katherine Klinck
Merry Christmas from Harrow! by Daren and Kennie Adam
By Joel Desimpel-Gonzalvo
By Heather Teahan
Hi my name is caitlin desbien. This is my 10 foot Christmas tree.
By Roberta Guerra-Traicheff
By Heidy Cassidy
By Heidy Cassidy
By Heidy Cassidy
By Holly Gagnon
By Holly Gagnon
Maggie Lanoue: My three foot window tree. The cardinals in the middle are in memory of my Mom and Dad.
By Tiffany Charette
By Brittany/Amir Watkins of Windsor
