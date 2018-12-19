Tunnel Hours Change Over Holidays



Overnight closures of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be suspended several times over the Christmas holidays.

The tunnel will be open 24 hours from Sunday, December 23rd to Wednesday, December 26th when it will close at 8pm.

It will reopen at 5:30am on Thursday, December 27th and will then close at 8pm.

When it reopens on Friday, December 28th at 5:30am it will stay open 24 hours until Wednesday January 2nd at 8pm.

The regular closure schedule will then be in place until construction is complete. A end date for Construction has yet to be released.