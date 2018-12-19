Police Seek Witnesses In Downtown Assault

Windsor Police are looking for witness after an assault this past weekend downtown.

Police say that around 2am on Saturday, December 15th, 2018 they were called to the area of Maiden Lane and Ouellette Avenue for a report of a fight.

Officers arrived and located two adult males who had been assaulted.

A group of approximately 4 to 5 males believed to be involved had fled the scene on foot prior to officers arrival. The suspects fled northbound on Ouellette Avenue.

The victims were both transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as a group of approximately five males, all black or tanned skinned, one wearing red pants, and one wearing an all black track suit with white stripes on the sleeves, white shoes, and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.