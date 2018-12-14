Police Looking For Auto Parts Theft Suspect

Tecumseh OPP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle believed responsible for a theft of over $8000 in vehicle parts and accessories from an Essex County Road 42 business.

OPP say it happened on Monday, November 24th, 2018 at approximately 3am.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.