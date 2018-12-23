National Parks Hiring Summer Students

Fort Malden National Historic Site and Point Pelee National Park are hiring students for the summer.

Point Pelee is looking for grounds maintenance students and visitor facilities attendants while both parks are looking for heritage presenters and visitor services attendants.

To be eligible, you must be a full-time post-secondary student in an accredited institution; currently recognized as having full-time student status by the academic institution in which you are presently enrolled; and returning to full-time studies in the next academic term. All eligible students who have legal status to work in Canada.

Wages range from $14.60 to $19.14 per hour and work term is from May to September.

You can fund full information and a job application at the link here.

The last day to apply is January 6th.