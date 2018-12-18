Local Beer Stores To Open Boxing Day

Two Windsor Beer Stores are among 100 that will be open on Boxing Day.

“We’ve all had that worrying experience this time of year when, after we have stocked up for the Holidays, that with family and friends visiting, we might run out. Now, if that happens, our customers across Ontario can come see us on Boxing Day and re-stock the fridge,” said Beer Store President Ted Moroz.

The stores at 2380 Walker Road and 8150 Tecumseh Road East will be open from 10am to 6pm.