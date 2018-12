Last Minute Shopping Hours

Still need to get that last-minute gift? Here is a run down of major shopping center and stores hours heading into Christmas Day.

Devonshire Mall:

Friday: 9:30am to 10pm

Saturday: 9:30am to 8pm

Sunday: 9:30am to 8pm

Christmas Eve: 9:30am to 5pm

Tecumseh Mall:

Friday: 9:30am to 9pm

Saturday: 9:30am to 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

Christmas Eve: 9:30am to 4pm

Windsor Crossings:

Friday: 10am to 9pm

Saturday: 9am to 9pm

Sunday: 12pm to 5pm

Christmas Eve: 10am to 5pm

Wal-Mart Stores (Windsor):

Friday: 7am to 11pm

Saturday: 7am to 11pm

Sunday: 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Superstore:

Friday: 7am to 12am

Saturday: 7am to 12am

Sunday: 7am to 12am

Christmas Eve: 6am to 6pm