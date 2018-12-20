LaSalle Retired Teacher Wins $100,000

Aldo Borrelli of LaSalle won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Mission: Money.

“It’s my first big win!” shared Aldo, a 63-year old retired teacher, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I enjoy playing charity lotteries, and sometimes Instant Tickets, Lotto 6/49 And Lotto Max.”

After playing his Instant ticket, Aldo showed his wife in disbelief. “I asked her what she would do with $100,000,” he laughed. “Then I headed to the store to make sure it was a winner.”

The married, father of two, with a grandchild on the way has plenty to celebrate. He plans on taking a vacation, paying off a new car and helping with the costs of the baby shower for his grandchild due in February.

“It’s fantastic – I’ve never won anything like this!” Aldo smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Sandwich Parkway in Lasalle.