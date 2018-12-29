GRAND OPENING WEEKEND: Structube Bringing New Furniture Option To Walker Road
Anna Millerman
Saturday December 29th, 2018
Posted at 11:15am
Structube is celebrating their grand opening this weekend at their new location on Walker Road, where Party City was previously.
The store offers a wide array of furniture and home accessories. The Canadian specialty retailer offers many contemporary and modern-feel items, from couches to pillows to the smallest final touch needed for a house.
Find the store at 4115 Walker Road, Unit 3-40. Find their hours on Structube’s website here.
