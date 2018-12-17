Fluoride Going Back Into The Drinking Water

Five years after removing it, council voted 8 to 3 to bring fluoride back to Windsor’s drinking water.

Dozens of delegations appeared before council, some for it and others against it.

Those opposed to it claimed fluoride causes health problems such as lowered I.Q. and cancer.

The Health Unit said that the percentage of children with tooth decay or requiring urgent care has increased 51% since 2011-2012. They also said that 4 in 5 Windsorites would like fluoride back into the water.

Mayor Dilkens along with Councillors Sleiman and Francis voted against it.