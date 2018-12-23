Cooking, Smoking And Alcohol: A Dangerous Mix

LaSalle Fire is urging everyone to pay special attention when cooking during the holidays, and to drink responsibly. Provincial statistics reveal that careless cooking is the number one cause of fires and the second leading cause of fatal fires.

“The busy time of the holidays can dramatically increase your risk of having a fire,” said LaSalle Fire Chief Dave Sutton. “Often, these fires are started by unattended cooking and in many cases alcohol is involved.”

Smoking is another leading cause of fires during the holiday season. “Make sure smokers extinguish cigarettes in large deep ashtrays, not in plant pots which may contain peat moss or shredded bark that can easily ignite,” said Chief Sutton. “Ashes should be emptied in a metal container, not the garbage can, and put outside.”

Enjoy a fire safe holiday season by following these tips: