City Votes To Keep Contracting Out Parking Enforcement

Despite a proposal from CUPE 543 to bring parking enforcement back in-house, City Council has voted to continue to contract it out to the Commissionaires for a five-year term of $682,660 per year.

The city first outsourced parking back in 2010.

Under the CUPE proposal, it would have seen parking enforcement officers called “parking ambassadors,” whose role would be more than just parking enforcement.

The union said that the proposed ambassadors could be an added set of eyes to the downtown core, and “creates a more positive experience” in the downtown. They would also bring back walking beats, something the union says the contracted workers don’t do.

City administration said that bringing it back in-house would cost $1,024,000 a year.

In the end, the vote was 10 to 1 with Councilor Kieran McKenzie voting no.