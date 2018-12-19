City Relaxes Hard-Sided Container Requirement For The Holidays

The City of Windsor will relax the hard-sided container requirement over the holidays.

The city will allow two extra bags of garbage to be placed at the curb alongside your normal garbage cans for pick up on your scheduled collection days following Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Residents are reminded not to place garbage bags on top of their garbage pails.

Residents are encouraged to recycle all wrapping paper and boxes. Paper bags and boxes can be used for any recycling that does not fit in the red box.