Christmas Holiday Hours: Town Of Tecumseh

Over the Christmas holidays, there will be reduced hours in Tecumseh.

Town Hall will be closed Monday, December 24th, 2018, through to and including Tuesday, January 1st, 2019.

The arena will closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It will also be closed on New Years Eve and New Years day.

Garbage collection on Thursday, December 27th has been moved to Friday,, December 28th. Recycling collection on Friday December 28th has been moved to Saturday, December 29th. Garbage collection on Thursday, January 3rd has been moved to Friday, January 4th.

The transit service will not be running on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the balance of the holidays, it will operate on its normal 6am to 6pm schedule.