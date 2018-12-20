Christmas Holiday Hours: Town Of Leamington

There will be reduced hours in Leamington over the holidays.

The Leamington Municipal Building will be closed from Monday, December 24th and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex willbe open on Monday, December 24th from 6am to noon. They will be closed on Christa day and open 9am to 2pm on Boxing day.

They will be open 6am to noon on New Years Eve and closed New Years day.