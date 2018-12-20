Christmas Holiday Hours: Town Of Leamington

Thursday December 20th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

Christmas
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

There will be reduced hours in Leamington over the holidays.

The Leamington Municipal Building will be closed from Monday, December 24th and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex willbe open on Monday, December 24th from 6am to noon. They will be closed on Christa day and open 9am to 2pm on Boxing day.

They will be open 6am to noon on New Years Eve and closed New Years day.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.