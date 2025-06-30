Construction Alert: Dougall Avenue Lane Restrictions

Watch for the following lane restrictions on Dougall Avenue from Ouellette Place to Eugenie Street West for the replacement of storm sewer maintenance holes and storm services:

Closure of the northbound right-turn lane from Dougall Avenue onto eastbound Eugenie Street West

Closure of the southbound left-turn lane on Dougall Avenue onto westbound Ouellette Place

The work starts on Wednesday, July 2nd, until Friday, July 18th, 2025 (weather permitting),