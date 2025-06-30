Windsor-Essex

Construction Alert: Dougall Avenue Lane Restrictions

Monday June 30th, 2025, 8:59am

Construction
Watch for the following lane restrictions on Dougall Avenue from Ouellette Place to Eugenie Street West for the replacement of storm sewer maintenance holes and storm services:

  • Closure of the northbound right-turn lane from Dougall Avenue onto eastbound Eugenie Street West
  • Closure of the southbound left-turn lane on Dougall Avenue onto westbound Ouellette Place

The work starts on Wednesday, July 2nd, until Friday, July 18th, 2025 (weather permitting),

 

