Construction Alert: Dougall Avenue Lane Restrictions
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday June 30th, 2025, 8:59am
Watch for the following lane restrictions on Dougall Avenue from Ouellette Place to Eugenie Street West for the replacement of storm sewer maintenance holes and storm services:
- Closure of the northbound right-turn lane from Dougall Avenue onto eastbound Eugenie Street West
- Closure of the southbound left-turn lane on Dougall Avenue onto westbound Ouellette Place
The work starts on Wednesday, July 2nd, until Friday, July 18th, 2025 (weather permitting),
