Catch The Canada Day Arts Fair In Downtown Windsor

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is celebrating Canada day with their fourth annual Canada Day Arts Fair.

From 10:00am to 2:00pm, University Avenue (between Pelissier Street and Freedom Way) will be transformed into a bustling open-air marketplace, showcasing the talent of over 30 vendors offering handmade crafts, original artwork, and unique products and services. A true celebration of local talent, the Canada Day Arts Fair shines a spotlight on the creativity that defines Windsor and Essex County.

The Canada Day Arts Fair promises a vibrant lineup of entertainment for all ages, featuring stilt walkers, face painters, and thrilling aerial performances by 519 Aerial. The celebration continues with high-energy sets from Laughtertainer Matthew Romain, Canadian musical duo The Fontaines, and local musician Joseph Beresford, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of music, movement, and community spirit.

Families and art lovers can also enjoy free hands-on activities, including arts and crafts stations, spin art, and face painting booths – perfect for kids and kids-at-heart.

“We’re proud to showcase our community’s creativity at the Canada Day Arts Fair,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “It’s a fantastic way to celebrate Canada Day while supporting local artists and performers. Whether you’re joining us for the parade, live shows, or family fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy downtown.”

Vendors include: