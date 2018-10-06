Will Work For Food

We’ve all been there, speed walking to the point of running when we find out there is free food in the break room. You would think our burst of energy to the box of donuts would prove that food is a great motivator, but many employers overlook such a simple office perk.

Many people do not realize how office kitchens or breakrooms increase productivity. Food items as simple as coffee, tea, cheese and crackers, or veggie trays not only make your team happier, but let’s them know you care.

Of course, no one is asking you to provide lunch every day, we know it can get costly, but what about once a week or once a month? Perhaps you provide a fun snack on birthdays and around the holidays. For instance, local party rental companies like Festival Tents has popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cone machines available for rent. You will be surprised at how something as simple as snow cones on a hot day can boost your team’s energy!

However, it isn’t just about filling their bellies full of delicious eats, but about creating a space that encourages networking. Sitting at your desk all day while staring at your computer doesn’t give a person much time to get to know the team around them. Providing them with a lunch or break room gives your employees a chance for a little downtime. As a result, their little jaunt down the hall allows them to feel refreshed and, most importantly, appreciated.

Before and after pictures of a property’s renovation isn’t just about looking great, but feeling great, too. If you are renting, it is important to know if you have a landlord who will work with you to create the space you need – spaces like break rooms or lounging areas for your team to recoup and encourage productivity.

Whatever you do, remember the wise words of M.F.K. Fisher, “First we eat, then we do everything else.”

Sponsored story by Lessor Limited. Founded in 1962, Lessor Ltd is a family owned and operated company dedicated to serving the people of Windsor and Essex County. One such member is Christine Davison who uses her more than 20 years of experience in the commercial leasing environment to help businesses thrive. Visit their twitter page here, or you can also visit their website here, or reach them by phone at 519-253-1000.