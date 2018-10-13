UWindsor Peer Support Centre To Bring Mental Health Resources To Downtown Campus

The Peer Support Centre at the University of Windsor will be piloting a second location once a month in the School of Social Work building.

The new satellite site will attempt to provide on-site mental health resources to students who are situated downtown. The University of Windsor has provided counselling and assistance to students on the main campus for years, and now similar outreach is being initiated downtown.

“We are trying to assist the university with implementing the student mental health strategy”, explains Peer Support Centre coordinator, John Antoniw, “Students who are exclusively downtown can feel isolated and have to travel a distance to access services such as on-site peer support, student counselling, and accessibility services. It’s not feasible during a quick break to just hop over to main campus and come back.”

Antoniw explains the long-term goal of the Satellite Site series is to accommodate the needs of downtown students and evaluate what the Peer Support Centre is able to logistically provide. “If having a presence at least once a week is better, we will try to accommodate that. If there is a better time during the week to provide the service downtown, we can modify this too. We basically would love to hear feedback from students about what works best and suggestions to make the service more accessible.”

The satellite site will be open between 11am and 1pm on Monday, October 15th; Monday, November 19th; and Monday, December 10th in room 107 of the School of Social Work.