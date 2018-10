There was a jump in the local unemployment rate in September.

It came in at 7.3%, up from 6.6% in August.

The unemployment rate was 6% in July, 5.8% in June, 6% in May, 5.5% in April, 5.2% in March, 4.9% in February and 4.6% in January.

Windsor’s jobless rate represents the entire Windsor-Essex census area.