There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: October 5th – 7th

Friday October 5th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Festivals Events

Oktoberfest Festival The Devonshire Retirement Way Live Entertainment

Devonshire Retirement
Arts Events

When ART Went POP

Arts Council Windsor & Region
Theatre Events

The Spirits of Windsor Tour

Pick Up Location: Brock Street entrance to St. John's Cemetery

Crafts Events

Painted Sign Workshop

Anna's Flowers
Crafts Events

Sinamay/Burlap Wreath Workshop

Anna's Flowers
Music Events

Latin night

Embassy Café and Wine Lounge
Music Events

Tropical Fiesta: Latin Dance Night

Polish Beach Club
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street

Community Events

Reiki Level I (First Degree)

White Feather Holistic Arts
Arts Events

Kids Art Club OPEN Studio

The Art Lab
Food Events

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255

