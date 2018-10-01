Tecumseh Fire Rescue Services Holding Open House

Tecumseh residents are invited to discover the towns fire stations this week.

You will be able to meet the local Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief, Fire Prevention Officer and Firefighters.

Highlights of activities include fire station tours, fire truck rides, OPP and Ambulance vehicle displays and an opportunity to meet Miss Tecumseh.

Essex Power will also be available to provide information regarding overhead powerlines and Ontario One Call “Call or Click Before you Dig”.

It takes place at both stations from Monday, October 1st to Thursday, October 4th running each night from 6pm to 8pm.

Participants are asked to bring a can good to support the local charitable food drive for St. Vincent de Paul.