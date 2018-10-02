Taste Leamington Launched

Taste Leamington was launched on Tuesday. This new marketing program is a joint effort between the town and the Leamington Uptown Business Improvement Association.

“What our community has is a unique food experience,” says Leamington’s Chief Administrative Officer Peter Neufeld, “we have decided it should be shared with the world. It’s time to get the word out that the food here is exceptional, global, fresh, and authentic. Our message is “Welcome to Leamington where we embrace global and eat local. Come, Taste Leamington”. Taste Leamington is the next step in Leamington’s Tourism strategy and the first program of its kind to both promote food offerings in a community and help small local businesses promote their authentic food experiences.

Designed to market Leamington as a unique culinary destination, Taste Leamington will tell the story of the Municipality’s unique culinary identity by branding Leamington as a community of diversity with varied culinary offerings.

Participants of the program, in its inaugural year, are located within the boundaries of Leamington’s Uptown, but the program will be expanded to the rest of the community in 2019.

Four local restaurants, representing four different cultures make up the first round of participants. They are Pho Saigon (Vietnamese), The Pita Place (Greek), The Gallery (Portuguese), and Crave Family Pub and Grill (North American)

Businesses participating in the program were provided with marketing support in the form of photography and videography, as well as branded products, such as signage and menu boards, to help patrons recognize participants and know that they can expect specific things from those restaurants. Participants will also have their menus housed online on the BIA website www.leamingtonbia.com and Leamington’s Tourism website https://fall.onthe42.com/taste-leamington.