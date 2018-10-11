Police Looking For Missing Woman

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a reported missing female.

Missing is 29-year-old Andrea Buchanan from Windsor, who also has ties to Nova Scotia. She was last reportedly seen in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue on September 25th, 2018.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5 ft 4 inch in height, approximately 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.