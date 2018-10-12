PHOTOS: Puppies Pose For Pet Valu Thanks For Giving Campaign

A Halloween themed fundraising photoshoot and bake sale took place at the Roundhouse Pet Valu Location in benefit of BBB Canine Rescue and Transport.

More opportunities to get a cute photo of your dog for a good cause are available, with the event continuing at the Pet Valu in Belle River Saturday, and the Pet Valu in Tilbury on Sunday. Photos are done for a 10$ donation, and dogs can have their photos taken in front of or inside of a pumpkin.