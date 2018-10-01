Oven360 Opening Second Location In Windsor

A popular and new South Windsor pizza spot is opening a second location.

Oven360 was opened in February by partners Remo Tortola, Lucio Franceschelli, Matthew Duronio and Huy Nguyen in Yorktown Square on Grand Marais Boulevard.

Tortola has owned Caboto Club pizza for the past 15 years and Franchescelli owns Cara Pasta in Tecumseh.

“I have to tell you that I am very happy to be able to drag Remo and his Neapolitan style pizza out of Caboto Club to share with the rest of the Windsor Community,” said Nguyen. “I have been in love with his pizza since I was a kid and now we have a chance to spread that authentic taste to Windsor has been so exciting for us.

Nguyen says that they have received amazing support so far from the community, and are planning their first franchise location on Walker Road in the WalkerSide plaza (between Airport Road and Moxlay Avenue).

“We love the Walker Road location because there are a lot of people who travel to and from work on that road,” said Nguyen. “We feel that Oven360 will be a good option if someone needs a fast dinner or lunch option.”

The Walker Road location is set to open in early January 2019.

Nguyen also says that there are other possible locations in the works.