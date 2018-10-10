New Lowe’s Set To Open Next Week

The new Lowe’s in East Windsor will open their doors on October 18th.

The store located in the former Rona has been under construction for several months to the 116,350 square foot store.

A new warehouse addition on the rear and a new greenhouse were also constructed.

The store is planning a weekend of celebrations and giveaways.

Check their website for full details.

The opening of Lowe’s is just one of several chains to set up shop along Tecumseh Road and Lauzon. PetSmart and Giant Tiger are both opening at Tecumseh mall this weekend, and a new Marshalls and Home Sense will open in the former Sobeys in the spring.