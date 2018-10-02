New At Chimczuk: Canada’s Waterscapes – Yours To Enjoy, Explore And Protect

A new travelling exhibit is setting up at Museum Windsor.

Canada’s Waterscapes – Yours to Enjoy, Explore and Protect is on loan from the Canadian Museum of Nature. This exhibit explores Canada’s unique rivers, lakes, oceans, and wetlands and the environmental challenges facing these ecosystems today. Visitors have the opportunity to learn about the fascinating animals and wildlife that depend on these waterways for survival.

This highly interactive and educational exhibit is great for the whole family and features wildlife specimens, mini ecosystems models, interpretive panels, hands on components, and interactive activities.

Canada’s Waterscapes – Yours to Enjoy, Explore and Protect will be on display at the Chimczuk Museum until December 31, 2018.

Visit www.museumwindsor.ca for more information and hours.