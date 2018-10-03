More Distracted Driving Tickets Handed Out

Wednesday October 3rd, 2018

Posted at 7:58pm

County News
Undercover OPP officer

OPP and Windsor Police handed out dozens of distracted driving tickets on October 2nd.

Plain clothed officers were utilized to spot offenders at or near the intersections of Manning Road and Amy Croft Drive, Lakeshore and Division Road and Walker Road in Windsor.

As a result, 52 tickets were handed out and now more than 225 tickets have been handed out since the crackdown started two weeks ago.

