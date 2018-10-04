Kauth Opens North American Headquarters In Windsor

Kauth a global leader in manufacturing from Germany opened the doors of their North America headquarters today at 3485 Wheelton Drive in Windsor.

The facility is located on lands at the Windsor Airport and part of a three building development that was completed in 2015.

FedEx Canada currently leases a 35,000-square-foot building and the University of Windsor’s Institute for Border Logistics and Security has a 10,000-square-foot building. The third building, now home to Kauth had sat empty.

Kauth is a family owned business and was founded in 1928 by PaulKauth in Denkingen, Germany. Kauth has six manufacturing facilities globally with over 900 employees and specializes in stamping and forming, developing and producing formed parts with integrated extruded holes, sub-assemblies and attachment systems.

Their client base consists of BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Audi, Chevrolet and Magna. Kauth combines great experience with state-of-the-art production processes, making them the technology leader in the field of tube and forming technology and an ideal partner to develop fastening solutions.

The new Windsor location will serve as Kauth North America’s distribution and warehousing center with up to 25 employees with plans to eventually evolve and expand to include a manufacturing facility that will employ up to 350 employees overtime.