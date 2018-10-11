Humane Society Surveys Candidates On Animal Welfare

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society recently surveyed municipal council and mayoral candidates in Windsor and Essex County on issues regarding animal welfare.

“While there are many considerations when deciding which municipal candidate to support, the candidates’ positions on animal issues and welfare are a consideration for those who care about animals. Municipal elected officials make decisions that impact many aspects of animal lives, including licensing, welfare bylaws, animal control, and spay/neuter programs,” the Humane Society said in a news release.

It total 78 candidates responded. You can read what they said here.