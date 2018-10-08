Habitat Has Plenty To Be Thankful For

After being hit by several break-ins Habitat for Humanity says they still have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The organization says that within three hours of reporting the theft of their truck on social media, it was shared by 9,000 people and the truck was located in west Windsor.

In addition, they say that several people have come forward with tips about the rash of thefts and they believe Windsor Police have strong leads to put an end to the thefts happening to many businesses in Windsor.

They say that even thought their tools we’re never found, donations from the community totaling over $25,000 they will be able to replace every single one of them.

They say that with the combined efforts of Windsor Police, community tips, and some new cameras, the break-ins at the ReStore have stopped, and they are fully focused on their current built project in Ford City.