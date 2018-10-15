Frost Advisory Issued

Monday October 15th, 2018

Posted at 11:03am

Weather
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Environment Canada warns that temperatures tonight will fall to near or below freezing for several hours, even in regions where winds don’t diminish to light.

Temperatures immediately along the shorelines of the Great Lakes may hover just above the zero degree mark thanks to the relatively mild waters of the lakes.

Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark after sunrise Tuesday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas before going to bed tonight.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.