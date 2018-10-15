Frost Advisory Issued
Liz Thorne
Monday October 15th, 2018
Posted at 11:03am
Environment Canada warns that temperatures tonight will fall to near or below freezing for several hours, even in regions where winds don’t diminish to light.
Temperatures immediately along the shorelines of the Great Lakes may hover just above the zero degree mark thanks to the relatively mild waters of the lakes.
Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark after sunrise Tuesday morning.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas before going to bed tonight.
