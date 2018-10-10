Date For Holiday Train Visit Set

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will visit Windsor on Friday, November 30th.

The CP Holiday Train launched in 1999 and has since raised more than $14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food for communities along CP’s routes in Canada and the United States.

Beginning in Montreal on November 25th and 27th, two trains will make the festive journey, travelling through both the U.S. and Canada to bring holiday cheer to 164 communities along CP’s network.

Each event is free and local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop to ensure those less fortunate have enough healthy food this holiday season.

The train will first make a stop in Chatham at the Holiday Inn/Convention Centre parking lot off Richmond Street. It arrives at 2:30pm and leaves at 3:15pm.

It makes its way into the ​CP Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street in Windsor at 5:20pm with the show running from 6pm to 6:30pm.

The Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason will entertain crowds at both stops.