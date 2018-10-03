Brett Eldredge’s Glow Live: A Night Of Holiday Hits Comes To The Casino

Just in time for the holiday season, Brett Eldredge’s Glow Live: A Night of Holiday Hits at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Friday, November 30th.

This performance will highlight his yet-to-be-released second Christmas album Glow Deluxe. It’s an anticipated follow-up to Glow, his successful 2016 debut holiday album which earned him a #1 song on the Holiday Music and Adult Contemporary charts with “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” a duet with Grammy winner Meghan Trainor.

Tickets start at $40 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, October 5th at the Box Office and online.