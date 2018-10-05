Body Pulled From The Detroit River

Windsor Police continue to investigate after a body was pulled from the Detroit River on Thursday.

Police say it was around 3:30pm that a witness reported the body in the river near Goyeau Street.

Officers located and retrieved a deceased female. She had no identification.

She is described as white, between 35 to 45 years of age, with thinning hair. She was wearing a black suit, red long sleeve sweater, sunglasses and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.