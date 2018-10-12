Beer Tax Hike Halted

The Ontario Government has put a stop to the proposed basic beer tax increase of 3% per litre that was set to take effect on November 1st.

“This tax hike is a cash grab from the hardworking people of Ontario, pure and simple,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We are putting a stop to it so Ontario beer drinkers can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Beer prices have gone up on November 1st every year for the last three years, and the proposed changes would lock in basic tax rates for beer at their current levels.

The government also says they will continue to review Ontario’s approach to how beer is sold in the province, and look at ways to provide more choice and access to consumers, including expanding the sale of beer and wine to corner stores and box stores.