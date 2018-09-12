Vistaprint Seasonal Hiring Event This Saturday

Vistaprint is hiring for the upcoming holiday season.

There are currently has over 100 openings on all shifts for seasonal production associates responsible for sorting, packaging, receiving and shipping a variety of custom-made business and personal items.

Starting wage is $18.03 per hour plus shift premiums.

You must be 19 years or older, available for full-time and overtime shifts when necessary and general labor experience would be considered an asset. Must have reliable transportation as Vistaprint is not located on a bus route.

It takes place on Saturday, September 15th between 9am to 1 pm at the Atlas Tube Center located at 447 Renaud Line Road in Belle River.