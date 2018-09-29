Tornados Hit Amherstburg, McGregor, Tuesday Says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has confirmed tornados hit areas of Essex County on Tuesday.

According to a statement released to the media Saturday evening, Environment Canada says two confirmed tornados and one probable tornado hit areas including Amherstburg, McGregor and Staples on Tuesday, September 25th.

They say a “probable tornado” affected the Amherstburg area. Damage consisted of a brick welcome sign being blown over as well as large tree branches down. Meteorologists say the damage was consistent with that of an EF-0 tornado.

In this case there was no evidence of a long and narrow path of damage which is typical of tornadoes, they say. However, the area affected was in line with the damage path of a tornado that occurred earlier in Gibraltar, Michigan.

Meteorologists say a tornado was confirmed in the McGregor area.

Damage consisted of a garage that was pushed over, roof damage and large trees down.

The damage was indicative of an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of approximately 150 km/h. The damage path had a length of roughly 2 km and width of 50 m.

Another confirmed tornado affected the Staples area. Damage consisted of a drive shed that was destroyed, with the debris being carried a considerable distance. Another building suffered damage. Tree damage was also reported. This damage was indicative of an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of approximately 170 km/h. The damage path had a length of roughly 3 km and width of 50 m.

No injuries were reported from any of the tornadoes.