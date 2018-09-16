Stevie Wonder Heading To Caesars Windsor

Singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Stevie Wonder heads to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Tuesday, November 6th at 8 pm.

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music who, at the age of 12, was the youngest recording artist to have achieved a #1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2”.

To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Tickets start at $75 Canadian, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 21st at noon at ticketmaster.ca and Caesarswindsor.com or at the Box Office located in the main casino building on the second floor, open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on additional show days.