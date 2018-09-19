Public Board Releases Provincial Testing Results
Liz Thorne
Wednesday September 19th, 2018
Posted at 11:31am
The Public School Board has released the achievement results in the 2018 Education Quality and Accountability Office provincial assessments for reading, writing and math.
- 72% (up 4% over 2017) of Grade 3 students and 80% (up 3% over 2017) of Grade 6 students are meeting the provincial reading standard
- 70% (up 3% from 2017) of Grade 3 students and 77% (up 4% over 2017) of Grade 6 students have met the expected level in writing
- 57% (same as 2017) of Grade 3 students and 47% (down 1% from 2017) of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics
- 57% of Grade 9 students enrolled in applied math met the provincial standard
- 86% (no change from 2017) of Grade 9 students enrolled in academic math achieved the provincial standard
- 77% (down 2% from 2017 ) of Grade 10 students who wrote the Ontario Secondary Schools Literacy Test (OSSLT) were successful on their first attempt.
Detailed results are available on the boards website.
