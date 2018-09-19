Public Board Releases Provincial Testing Results

The Public School Board has released the achievement results in the 2018 Education Quality and Accountability Office provincial assessments for reading, writing and math.

72% (up 4% over 2017) of Grade 3 students and 80% (up 3% over 2017) of Grade 6 students are meeting the provincial reading standard

70% (up 3% from 2017) of Grade 3 students and 77% (up 4% over 2017) of Grade 6 students have met the expected level in writing

57% (same as 2017) of Grade 3 students and 47% (down 1% from 2017) of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics

57% of Grade 9 students enrolled in applied math met the provincial standard

86% (no change from 2017) of Grade 9 students enrolled in academic math achieved the provincial standard

77% (down 2% from 2017 ) of Grade 10 students who wrote the Ontario Secondary Schools Literacy Test (OSSLT) were successful on their first attempt.

Detailed results are available on the boards website.