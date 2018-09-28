Police Need Direct Reports Of Possible Windsor Abductions

Windsor Police say they have not directly received reports of several reported abductions that have been posted to Facebook in recent days.

“There have been recent posts on social media suggesting the possibility of attempt abductions taking place at a number of locations across the city,” reads a statement from police. “Currently, Windsor Police are actively investigating one case of this nature.”

Police say it is vital for the community to report suspicious activity directly to the police instead of only posting reports to Facebook.

On Thursday September 27th around 8:45am officers responded to a report of a possible attempted abduction in the area of the 300 block of Dougall Avenue.

An adult female reported that she was approached by people in a vehicle at approximately 5:15am, who called out for her to “come here”, but she ran away and later reported the incident to police. She expressed concern regarding the suspicious parties but was unsure of their intentions.

Police say the reported incident is being actively investigated by the Major Crimes Branch but the particulars of the case are unsubstantiated at this time.

Police are not currently investigating any other similar incidents.