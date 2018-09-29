PHOTOS: Windsor Comicon Returns To Caesars With New Experiences

The Windsor ComiCon has returned to Caesars Windsor for the weekend. The con has many similar aspects to previous cons such as cosplay, unique shopping choices and an artists alley, and also has many new experiences such as a Ghostbusters Experience, a Jurassic Park escape room and a large set up of the 501st Legion with an elaborate Star Wars set up.

