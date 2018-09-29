PHOTOS: Windsor Comicon Returns To Caesars With New Experiences

Saturday September 29th, 2018

Posted at 6:35pm

Community Photos
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Windsor ComiCon has returned to Caesars Windsor for the weekend. The con has many similar aspects to previous cons such as cosplay, unique shopping choices and an artists alley, and also has many new experiences such as a Ghostbusters Experience, a Jurassic Park escape room and a large set up of the 501st Legion with an elaborate Star Wars set up.

Learn more about guests, vendors, ticket prices and hours for the remainder of the weekend on their website here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.